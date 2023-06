Soroka is a candidate to take AJ Smith-Shawver's place in Atlanta's rotation this week at home against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka last pitched June 22, striking out nine over seven one-hit innings for Triple-A Gwinnett, so he would line up to start Wednesday at home against the Twins. He has a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 19 innings across his three most recent starts at Triple-A.