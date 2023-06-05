Soroka yielded four runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Soroka coughed up three runs in the first followed by two more in the fourth, including a pair of home runs. He's allowed nine runs over 9.2 innings in two starts since rejoining Atlanta for the first time since 2020. Including his Triple-A numbers, the 25-year-old has recorded a 40:17 K:BB through 45 frames. If Soroka gets another turn in the rotation, it'll likely come at home against the Nationals.