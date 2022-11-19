Soroka (elbow) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Soroka has endured a number of injury setbacks in his career, most notably a pair of surgeries on his Achilles' tendon. Shortly after his return from the injured list last year, Soroka came down with elbow soreness, but it would seem Atlanta is confident the right-hander will be able to contribute to the major-league team in 2023.
