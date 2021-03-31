Atlanta placed Soroka (Achilles) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The transaction was fully anticipated, as Soroka isn't expected to be ready to make his 2021 debut until late April while he nears the finish line in his recovery from the surgery he required last August to repair a ruptured right Achilles' tendon. At this stage, Soroka looks to be more focused on building up his arm for starting duty rather than strengthening the Achilles. After covered two innings in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, Soroka is expected to gradually increase his pitch count in 2-to-3 more simulated games at Atlanta's alternate site before receiving the green light to make his 2021 debut.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Satisfied with Tuesday's outing•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Game action coming Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Throws another simulated game•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Team not ruling out early return•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Throwing simulated game•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: May not see game action this spring•