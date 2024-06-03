Schwellenbach is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 24-year-old right-hander will be making his first career road start after he worked five innings and gave up three runs while taking a loss to the Nationals at Truist Park in his MLB debut last Wednesday. While making the jump from Double-A Mississippi to the big leagues, Schwellenbach acquitted himself reasonably well, as he spotted 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes while striking out five and scattering five hits and one walk. Atlanta is likely to monitor the rookie's workload carefully, but with only 48 innings under his belt between the majors and minors this season, Schwellenbach still has plenty of time to establish himself as a mainstay in the big-league rotation before the organization would consider shutting him down.