Schwellenbach (3-4) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Padres.
After a middling June, Schwellenbach has allowed just two runs over 13 innings across his first two starts in July. The only downside to his performance Friday was that his three strikeouts matched his season low. The rookie right-hander is now at a 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 44.2 innings over the first eight starts of his career.
