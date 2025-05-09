Strider (hamstring) will throw another bullpen session Saturday before Atlanta decides whether he will need a rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Strider was given a PRP injection after suffering a right hamstring strain April 21 and threw his first bullpen since the injury Wednesday, which went well. The right-hander indicated that he feels ready to rejoin Atlanta's rotation, but the ultimate decision lies with the club. Strider could return next week if Atlanta decides a rehab start isn't necessary, but if that happens he would likely have a limited workload.