Strider (6-13) earned the win Monday at Washington, yielding one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The Atlanta right-hander looked sharp in this 96-pitch outing, generating a solid 15 whiffs. Strider notched his first win since July 27 and pocketed his second consecutive quality start. The only blemish on his line was a solo homer conceded to Daylen Lile in the second. In 114.1 total innings, Strider has pitched to a 4.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 120:46 K:BB. He will look to continue his recent success in his next matchup, which currently lines up to come at Detroit this weekend.