Strider struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks in Sunday's split-squad game against the Orioles.

The 25-year-old right-hander leads all pitchers with 29 strikeouts this spring, to go along with a pristine 0.00 ERA over 18.2 innings, and the players he fanned Sunday included Gunnar Henderson (twice) and Cedric Mullins. Strider is on schedule to take the mound for Atlanta on Opening Day against the Phillies, which would line him up for one more spring appearance Friday, but that could come on a back field rather than in Grapefruit League action.