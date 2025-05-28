Strider (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over 4.2 innings as Atlanta was downed 2-0 by the Phillies. He struck out seven.
The right-hander was inefficient, tossing 50 of 90 pitches for strikes, and one of the pitches that got away from him resulted in Bryce Harper taking a 95.3 mph fastball off the elbow. Strider has failed to last five innings in either of his first two starts since recovering from a hamstring strain, posting a 10:5 K:BB in nine innings as he searches for his prior command and velocity. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home this weekend against the Red Sox.
