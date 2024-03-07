Strider allowed four hits and a walk while striking out four over four scoreless innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

In his longest outing of the spring so far, Strider had little trouble dispatching a Detroit lineup led by Kerry Carpenter and top prospect Colt Keith. The 25-year-old right-hander has been dominant in Florida, posting a 0.00 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through nine innings as he looks to take another step forward after leading MLB with 281 strikeouts in 2023.