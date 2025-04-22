Strider was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring Tuesday, and his return timeline is expected to be determined over the next couple weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It's an encouraging diagnosis after Strider landed on the injured list Monday, though he still seems set to spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf. After recovering from the internal brace procedure he underwent on elbow last year, the right-hander was able to make just one start in 2025 before suffering the hamstring injury.
More News
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Stuck with loss in season debut•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: On track to start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Season debut likely next week•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Dazzles in 90-pitch rehab start•