Strider (5-13) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings as Atlanta fell 6-1 to the Cubs. He struck out eight.

While he got out-dueled by Chicago rookie Cade Horton, Strider looked a little more like his usual dominant self in this one. The Atlanta right-hander's eight Ks were his highest total since July 18, and he racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (60 total strikes). Strider's quality start was his ninth in 20 outings this season, and over his last three trips to the mound he sports a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, albeit with a lackluster 12:8 K:BB in 18 innings. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Nationals.