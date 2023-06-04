Strider (6-2) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Saturday over Arizona.

The four walks were a season high, but he was able to work around the free passes despite less-than-dominant stuff. Strider still managed to throw 63 of 99 pitches for strikes, including 15 whiffs. Walk rate is about the only thing he could improve on this year -- he's posted a 3.4 BB/9 so far. Strider is at a 2.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 113 strikeouts through 69.2 innings. He's lined up for a favorable home start against the Nationals next week.