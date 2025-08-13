Strider (5-10) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

After getting knocked around for a season-high 11 hits allowed in his last start, Strider was hammered for a season-worst eight runs Tuesday. The two punchouts were also a season low for the hard-throwing right-hander, who has now been tagged for 13 runs on 19 hits over his past two outings. Strider has a 5.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB covering 37.1 innings since the beginning of July, so he'll be aiming to rediscover his form his next time out in Cleveland this weekend.