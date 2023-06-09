Strider allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Thursday.

Strider had his usual swing-and-miss stuff working, as he racked up 17 whiffs and eight punchouts over just four frames. However, he was hit hard by the Mets, who tagged him for a pair of homers. Both the eight hits and eight runs Strider allowed were season-worst marks, and this was just the second time over 13 starts that he's served up multiple long balls. Strider's season ERA jumped to 3.79 as a result of the poor outing, but he has a good chance of bouncing back in what is lined up to be a juicy matchup against Detroit his next time out.