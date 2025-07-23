Strider (4-8) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Strider was tagged for two homers in the fifth inning and managed just one clean frame, throwing only 59 of 104 pitches for strikes. It ends a run of four straight quality starts for the 26-year-old, though he's still allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive outings. He'll take a 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB over 72.2 innings into a road matchup with the Royals next week.