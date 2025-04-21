Atlanta placed Strider on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right hamstring.

Strider injured the hamstring while playing catch Monday, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He will be eligible to return May 3, but it's not clear whether the righty will be ready to go by that date. Strider had been slated to start Tuesday against the Cardinals and Atlanta is undecided on who will take the ball in his place.