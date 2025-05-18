Strider (hamstring) appears set to return to Atlanta's rotation Tuesday versus Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said late last week that Strider would be activated from the injured list to start one of the team's three games in Washington, and given that Atlanta has listed AJ Smith-Shawver and Chris Sale as probable pitchers Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while deeming Tuesday's starter as TBA, the writing is on the wall for Strider to return for the first game of the series. Strider will thus forego a minor-league rehab assignment, though he did toss 65 pitches in a sim game last Wednesday. The right-hander could be on some sort of a pitch count in his return, but he'll draw a favorable assignment against a Nationals lineup that ranks 20th in MLB in team OPS (.688).