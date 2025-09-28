Strider (7-14) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Strider generated 15 whiffs on 85 pitches and entered the sixth inning locked in a pitcher's duel before allowing two runs in the frame. While 2025 was a disappointing campaign overall, the 26-year-old closed on a steadier note, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his final six starts. He'll finish the season with a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB across 125.1 innings.