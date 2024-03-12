Strider allowed two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out nine during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The Atlanta ace faced a mix of likely starters and bench players for Minnesota, as well as top prospect Brooks Lee, and mowed them all down. Strider has a 0.00 ERA and eye-popping 22:4 K:BB through 14 spring innings as the 25-year-old right-hander gears up for an almost certain Opening Day assignment.