Strider (hamstring) said that he feels ready to return from the 15-day injured list, but Atlanta has yet to decide whether he'll be activated during the upcoming week or go on a minor-league rehab assignment, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Strider has been on the shelf since April 21 due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, which he sustained while playing catch that day. He received a platelet-poor plasma injection for the hamstring two days later and credits the shot with hastening his recovery process. Strider has responded well to throwing bullpen sessions Wednesday and Saturday, but Atlanta may want to have him face hitters in a simulated game or in a minor-league rehab start before bringing him back from the IL. If Strider is cleared to return during the upcoming week without completing a rehab assignment beforehand, his workload could be managed carefully in what would be his first outing since April 16. Per Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com, Atlanta has already confirmed its starting pitchers through Thursday, so if Strider is activated this week, he wouldn't start until at least Friday.