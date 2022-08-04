Strider does not have an innings cap this season, and Atlanta has no immediate plans to shift him back to the bullpen despite the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline, Maria Torres and David O'Brien of The Athletic report.

Strider has been spectacular as a rookie this season, posting a 3.02 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 96:21 K:BB through only 62.2 innings since moving into the rotation in late May. The 23-year-old righty tossed 96.1 innings across all levels in 2021 and is quickly approaching that figure this season, causing concerns about his workload, but as yet he isn't showing any signs of fatigue and Atlanta has no intention of removing him from the rotation until it seems necessary. Odorizzi does give the club some insurance in case Strider or another young pitcher falter down the stretch, but for now the veteran hurler will work as a sixth starter and swing man.