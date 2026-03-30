Strider (oblique) will travel with Atlanta on its road trip, but there remains no timetable for when he'll begin a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider is expected to throw a live batting practice session at some point during the team's April 2-8 road trip, and Atlanta will have a better idea at that point when the right-hander will be ready to pitch in a game. The right-hander is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 6, and while he will not be ready to return by that date, it might not be much later than that.