Strider (hamstring) has yet to be cleared to throw off a mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider has been playing catch, but it's been two weeks since he's thrown off the bump and it's uncertain when he'll be cleared for that. Given that layoff, it figures to be at least another couple weeks before he's ready to rejoin the Atlanta rotation even in a best-case scenario. Strider has been sidelined since mid-April with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.