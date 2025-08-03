Strider has been scratched from Saturday's start against Cincinnati due to the game being delayed over an hour by inclement weather, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Strider had already completed most or all of his warmup before the delay was announced, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, so Atlanta is opting to go to a bullpen game rather than risk injury to the star hurler. Atlanta is off Sunday, so Strider's next start likely won't come until at least Monday against Milwaukee, but it's also possible he could be skipped altogether until his next scheduled turn. It's not yet clear which reliever will start Saturday for Atlanta if the game takes place.