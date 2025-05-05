Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Strider (hamstring) advanced to long-toss throwing Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The activity marks a small step forward for Strider, who had been limited to playing catch from shorter distances since straining his right hamstring Monday. Snitker noted, however, that Strider hasn't yet been cleared for mound work, so the right-hander is most likely at least a couple weeks away from coming off the 15-day injured list. AJ Smith-Shawver should continue to maintain a spot in Atlanta's rotation until Strider is ready for activation.