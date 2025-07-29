Strider (5-8) picked up the win Monday at Kansas City, conceding two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Atlanta right-hander did not have his sharpest stuff, as evidenced by his paltry five whiffs out of 96 total pitches. Strider gave up both runs during a three-hit first frame, as he worked around seven total hits allowed, which matched his season worst set July 4 against Baltimore. Across 77.2 total innings, the 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 92:32 K:BB while yielding 10 long balls. Strider currently lines up to make his next start during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway against Cincinnati this weekend.