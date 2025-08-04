Strider is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers in Atlanta, Olivia Sayer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After making his most recent appearance July 28 in Kansas City, Strider will technically be taking the hill on eight days' rest, though the right-hander went through a full warmup Saturday before he was scratched from his scheduled start in the MLB Speedway Classic versus the Reds following a lengthy rain delay. Strider shouldn't be in store for any restrictions Wednesday, but since he won't be taking the hill for either of the first two games of the series with Milwaukee, he'll end up missing out on a potential two-start week.