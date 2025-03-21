Strider (elbow) will start Sunday's spring game against the Orioles and is scheduled to throw about 45-to-50 pitches, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It'll be the second spring appearance for Strider, who is nearing the end of his rehab from an internal brace procedure. The right-hander threw 27 pitches across 2.2 innings during his spring debut Monday, and he'll require at least a couple more outings after Sunday to continue ramping up his workload. Strider could be ready to join Atlanta's rotation in mid-April.