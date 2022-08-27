Strider (8-4) earned the win Friday over the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Strider threw 72 of 102 pitches for strikes in a sharp start. This was the fifth time in his last six outings he's limited opponents to one run. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 2.87 with a 1.03 WHIP and 158:38 K:BB across 106.2 innings through 27 appearances (16 starts) this season. He'll look to keep this good stretch going in his next start, tentatively projected for next week at home versus Colorado.