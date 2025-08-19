Strider (5-11) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk in three innings. He struck out two.

Strider has been out of sorts since he was scratched from his scheduled Aug. 2 appearance against the Reds due to rain. The right-hander has given up at least eight hits and five runs in all of his last three starts, and he's failed to throw at least five innings in each of those outings. Strider now has a ghastly 6.92 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB over his last 40.1 frames since the beginning of July, and he's shaping up as a risky fantasy option against a formidable Mets lineup this weekend.