Strider (9-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Twins. He struck out 10.

Strider struck out at least 10 batters for the fifth time this season and earned his fifth win over his last six starts. During that stretch, he's posted a 49:11 K:BB and 13.0 K/9. Overall, Strider holds a 3.73 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, but those numbers are skewed by a poor performance against the Mets on June 8. If you take that game out of the equation, Strider has a 3.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 138:30 K:BB across 15 appearances (87.2 innings). He's currently lined up for a home matchup versus the Marlins in his next start.