Strider did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over 6 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out 13.

Strider was his usual, dominant self through the first six innings, striking out 12 of the first 17 batters he faced before allowing four runs in the top of the seventh. It was the right-hander's second start in a row in which he allowed at least four runs, though he also matched his season high with 13 strikeouts on the afternoon. Strider has now recorded double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive starts, with Thursday's performance already putting him over 200 strikeouts for the season.