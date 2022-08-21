Strider allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Since the start of July, Strider has allowed one run or fewer in seven of his nine outings. He's allowed 15 runs across 47 innings in that stretch as he continues to impress in his rookie year. His lone mistake Saturday was a solo home run to Jeremy Pena in the fifth inning. Strider owns a 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 151:37 K:BB through 100.2 innings across 26 appearances (15 starts). He's lined up for a road start in St. Louis next week.