Strider did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with a strikeout over five-plus innings against the Cubs.

Strider turned in a passable but underwhelming outing Monday, managing just one strikeout -- his lowest mark of the season. The right-hander has shown flashes of effectiveness but hasn't come close to regaining the dominance he displayed prior to injuring his right elbow early in 2024. Through 19 starts this season, the 26-year-old carries a 4.97 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 101.1 innings, with a 9.41 K/9 sitting well below his peak production.