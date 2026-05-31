Braves' Spencer Strider: Suffers first loss Sunday

Strider (3-1) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Strider only threw one scoreless frame despite generating 13 whiffs on 90 pitches and keeping the ball in the yard. It marked the sixth straight outing to open his campaign in which the 27-year-old limited opponents to three earned runs or fewer, though he has completed six innings just twice during that stretch. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB across 31 innings into a home matchup against the Pirates next weekend.