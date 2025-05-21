Strider (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Strider was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start after missing the last month due to a strained hamstring. He got off to a poor start by yielding three first-inning runs before giving up a fourth in the second frame on a Dylan Crews solo home run. Strider has been limited to just two starts this season due to injury and has a 5.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 9.1 innings. He'll look for his first win of the season in his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against San Diego.