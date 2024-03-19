Strider has been named Atlanta's Opening Day starter, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
You could have made a case for Max Fried given his tenure with the club, but Strider is the sensible choice after he won 20 games while piling up a league-leading 281 strikeouts last season. It will be a marquee matchup on March 28 in Philadelphia, with Strider going up against Zack Wheeler.
