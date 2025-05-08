Strider (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday's session was the first time Strider had done any sort of mound work since he landed on the injured list in late April with a right hamstring strain. The 26-year-old righty said he felt good afterward, but the team is going to wait to see how he feels Thursday before determining what the next steps in his rehab will be.
