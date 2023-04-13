Strider did not factor in the decision against Cincinnati on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Strider's final line Wednesday was almost a carbon copy of his previous start against San Diego, when he also allowed three runs on four hits while striking out nine batters over five frames. The right-hander has struck out exactly nine hitters in each of his three outings this season, though he has just one win to show for it. Strider had his swing-and-miss stuff working against the Reds, as he racked up 22 whiffs, but he could go only five frames due to tossing 98 pitches. The 24-year-old has lived up to his billing as one of the game's top strikeout pitchers so far in 2023, as he is currently tied with Jacob deGrom for the league lead in punchouts.