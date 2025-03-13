Strider (elbow) is tracking toward joining the Atlanta rotation in late April, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta has been resistant to offering any specific timetable for Strider's return from an internal brace procedure on his elbow, but Feinsand hears from sources that "it's reasonable to expect" the right-hander to make his season debut toward the back end of April. Strider is close to being able to pitch in a game, either in a Grapefruit League setting or a more controlled minor-league contest.