Strider (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Strider is already set to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery in April, so the move to the 60-day IL doesn't impact his outlook. The right-hander will still have his sights set on a return at some point early in the 2025 season, but in the meantime, Saturday's transaction opened a spot on the 40-man roster for Ramon Laureano, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett.