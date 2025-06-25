Strider (3-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Mets, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Strider struggled with his control on a sweltering night in New York, walking a season-high four, but he was still able to strike out at least eight in his third straight start. The hard-throwing right-hander produced a strong 15 whiffs, and he kept a dangerous Mets lineup in check with just two singles allowed. Strider is still searching for a groove in 2025 while coming off Tommy John surgery, and he'll aim to improve on his 4.07 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB over his first 42 frames at home versus the Phillies his next time out.