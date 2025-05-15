Strider (hamstring) threw 65 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Wednesday, but after sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball in the first frame, his velocity declined for the rest of the workout, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander hadn't faced hitters in any setting in nearly a month after straining his hamstring while playing catch April 21, and manager Brian Snitker indicated the reduction in velocity was due to that inactivity, not any health concerns. "It's going to take him repetitions and starts in order to build that velocity back," Snitker said after the sim game. "I think that's normal for anybody who has been off for the time he has." Atlanta has yet to decide if it wants to send Strider for a rehab start before activating him from the IL, and rejoining the big-league rotation for a road series against the Nationals early next week remains on the table.