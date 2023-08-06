Woodruff (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 30-year-old has been sidelined by a Grade 2 subscapular strain since early April but will rejoin Milwaukee's rotation for Sunday's series finale versus Pittsburgh. Woodruff threw 72 pitches during his final rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, so he'll likely face some workload limitations in his first start or two back in the big leagues.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Cleared to return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Next rehab start coming Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Works four innings•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Could be back in early August•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Excellent in rehab debut•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Beginning assignment Saturday•