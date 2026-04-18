Woodruff (2-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings.

It was a strong outing out of Woodruff, who tossed 70 strikes on 92 pitches while generating 12 whiffs. He limited the Marlins to only four baserunners, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning, when he yielded an RBI single to Connor Norby. Woodruff has logged a qulaity start in two consecutive outings and has allowed three earned runs or less in three of four starts this season. He'll take a 3.52 ERA and 0.96 WHIP (over 23 innings) into his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Pirates.