Woodruff tossed six scoreless innings and picked up the win in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed just one hit and posted a 9:2 K:BB in the contest.

Woodruff has turned things around in a big way after allowing seven earned runs in his season debut, going 2-0 over his last two starts while giving up just four hits and posting an 11:3 K:BB over 11.0 innings. Woodruff toed the rubber only once again Pittsburgh last season, but he is set to face them for a second straight start next week.