Woodruff (shoulder) could rejoin the Brewers' rotation after two more rehab starts, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff will make a second rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday before likely moving up to Triple-A Nashville for an outing on August 1. He will be re-evaluated at that point, with an activation possible if all goes well. Woodruff has been on the sidelines since mid-April with a Grade 2 subscapular strain, but there's finally light at the end of the tunnel with his recovery.
