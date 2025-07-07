Woodruff (1-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Woodruff dominated in his first big-league start in 652 days, with the lone blemish being a solo homer in the fifth inning. He needed just 70 pitches to deliver a quality start, generating 10 whiffs while averaging 93 mph with both his fastball and sinker. It was an encouraging return for the 32-year-old, who will look to build on the outing in a favorable matchup with the Nationals next weekend.